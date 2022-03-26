Artistas reaccionan al fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins, baterista de Foo Fighters

La noticia se compartió rápidamente y algunos artistas han compartido su pésame y apoyo a la familia del baterista, y algunos otros, fotos donde compartieron algún momento con Hawkins.

Ciudad de México, 25 de marzo (SinEmbargo).- El mundo de la música reaccionó ante la inesperada muerte de Taylor Hawkins, baterista del grupo de rock Foo Fighters, este viernes en Bogotá previo a su concierto en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.

El anuncio lo realizó la banda de sus cuentas oficiales en redes sociales. Previo a su presentación en Bogotá, uno de los artistas de la banda Black Pumas, que acababa de subir a la tarima del Estéreo Picnic fue el encargado de comunicar al púbico el fallecimiento de Hawkins.

La noticia se compartió rápidamente y algunos artistas han compartido su pésame y apoyo a la familia del baterista, y algunos otros, fotos donde compartieron algún momento con Hawkins.

Además de los distintos artistas, miles de fans han expresado tu tristeza ante la partida de Taylor Hawkins, y reflexionaron también de cómo el grupo ha influido en sus vidas.

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022