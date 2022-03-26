Artistas reaccionan al fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins, baterista de Foo Fighters

25/03/2022 - 11:19 pm

La noticia se compartió rápidamente y algunos artistas han compartido su pésame y apoyo a la familia del baterista, y algunos otros, fotos donde compartieron algún momento con Hawkins.

Ciudad de México, 25 de marzo (SinEmbargo).- El mundo de la música reaccionó ante la inesperada muerte de Taylor Hawkins, baterista del grupo de rock Foo Fighters, este viernes en Bogotá previo a su concierto en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.

El anuncio lo realizó la banda de sus cuentas oficiales en redes sociales. Previo a su presentación en Bogotá, uno de los artistas de la banda Black Pumas, que acababa de subir a la tarima del Estéreo Picnic fue el encargado de comunicar al púbico el fallecimiento de Hawkins.

Además de los distintos artistas, miles de fans han expresado tu tristeza ante la partida de Taylor Hawkins, y reflexionaron también de cómo el grupo ha influido en sus vidas.

Además de los distintos artistas, miles de fans han expresado tu tristeza ante la partida de Taylor Hawkins, y reflexionaron también de cómo el grupo ha influido en sus vidas.

 

