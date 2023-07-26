El incendio de una grúa de construcción en Manhattan el 26 de julio de 2023.

El impresionante VIDEO de una grúa al caer en el centro de NY, a causa de un incendio

26/07/2023 - 10:27 am

El lugar está cerca de la terminal de autobuses Port Authority y la entrada del Túnel Lincoln, que pasa por debajo del río Hudson y conecta a Manhattan con Nueva Jersey. Las calles aledañas fueron cerradas al tránsito.

NUEVA YORK (AP).— Una enorme grúa de construcción en Manhattan se incendió y perdió su brazo, que chocó contra un edificio antes de caer a la calle, donde los peatones huyeron despavoridos el miércoles en la mañana.

Cuatro personas resultaron levemente heridas, informó el Alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Eric Adams.

“Como pueden ver por los escombros en la calle, esto pudo haber sido mucho peor”, declaró el Alcalde en conferencia de prensa, destacando que esa calle, a esa hora de la mañana, suele estar llena de peatones, automóviles y autobuses.

El incendio encima del edificio de 54 pisos fue reportado a eso de las 7:25 a.m. Fotos y videos colocados en las redes sociales muestran la cabina de la grúa envuelta en fuego, cientos de metros encima de la 10ma Avenida y la calle 41 de Manhattan. El brazo de la grúa, que cargaba 16 toneladas de concreto, se desprendió luego que el fuego ardió por un tiempo.

“Ese peso de 16 toneladas estaba conectado por un cable”, explicó Joseph Pfeifer, subcomisionado del Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York. “A medida que el fuego calienta el cable, el cable se debilita al punto que pierde fuerza, y es entonces cuando ocurrió el derrumbe”.

La persona que operaba la grúa trató de extinguir el fuego, pero no pudo y tuvo que salir a buscar refugio seguro, dijo Pfeifer. La causa del incendio está siendo investigada.

Un trabajador en un sitio de construcción cercano relató que todos dejaron sus labores y observaron mientras las llamas envolvían la parte superior de la grúa, despidiendo una espesa columna de humo negro.

Pocos minutos después, los bomberos estaban lanzándole agua al incendio desde el balcón de un edificio vecino. Dos bomberos sufrieron heridas menores.

“Nunca he visto algo así”, declaró Charles Pescatore, de 18 años, quien trabaja en un sitio de construcción a unas pocas cuadras. “Ello pudo haber matado a mucha gente”.

Delicia McInnis, residente de Long Island que vio a la grúa caer, dijo que le sorprendió que nadie haya resultado lastimado de gravedad.

“Hay tantas cosas pasando a las 7 de la mañana en la ciudad, hay gente yendo a la escuela, a su campamento de verano, siempre hay alguien en esta área”, comentó la mujer.

Las autoridades dijeron que investigarán la solidez estructural del edificio en construcción.

