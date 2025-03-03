Mundo
#EnVivo ¬ The Brutalist gana Mejor Banda Sonora y Adrien Brody, Mejor Actor

02/03/2025 - 6:19 pm
La edición número 97 de los premios Óscar está en curso. Aquí te compartimos los pormenores del evento y las actualizaciones en vivo de la ceremonia.

Ciudad de México, 2 de marzo (SinEmbargo).- La fecha para la celebración de la edición número 97 de los premios Óscar finalmente llegó. Como cada año, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas celebra a los mejores filmes que se proyectaron a lo largo del último año, así como a sus protagonistas, directores, guionistas y demás personas involucradas.

Una vez más, el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles, California, fue el escenario elegido para llevar a cabo la premiación en la que se entregarán un total de 23 estatuillas y en donde el comediante Conan O'Brien fungirá como maestro de ceremonias por primera vez en su carrera.

Esta edición de los premios Óscar ha llamado especialmente la atención debido a varios motivos, incluido el hecho de que la ceremonia es transmitida vía streaming por primera ocasión en la historia, además de que la controversial película Emilia Pérez compite por 13 nominaciones, incluida la de Mejor Película.

La ceremonia arranca con música de Wicked

Además de la premiación, los actos musicales también forman parte importante del evento, y la ceremonia inició con la actuación de Ariana Grande y Cynthia Erivo, quienes interpretaron el tema "Defying Gravity" de la película Wicked.

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Mejor Película Animada

Flow

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Mejor Guion Original

Sean Baker - Anora

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Pierre Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli - La Sustancia

Mejor Edición

Sean Baker - Anora

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales - Wicked

Mejor Canción Original

"El Mal" - Emilia Pérez

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Mejor Documental

No Other Land

Mejor Sonido

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill - Dune: Parte 2

Mejor Cortometraje

I'm Not A Robot

Mejor Cinematografía

The Brutalist

Mejor Película Extranjera

Aún Estoy Aquí

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Mejor Dirección

Sean Baker - Anora

