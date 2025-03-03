EnVivo ¬ Wicked gana por Mejor Diseño; Emilia Pérez, Canción Original

La edición número 97 de los premios Óscar está en curso. Aquí te compartimos los pormenores del evento y las actualizaciones en vivo de la ceremonia.

Ciudad de México, 2 de marzo (SinEmbargo).- La fecha para la celebración de la edición número 97 de los premios Óscar finalmente llegó. Como cada año, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas celebra a los mejores filmes que se proyectaron a lo largo del último año, así como a sus protagonistas, directores, guionistas y demás personas involucradas.

Una vez más, el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles, California, fue el escenario elegido para llevar a cabo la premiación en la que se entregarán un total de 23 estatuillas y en donde el comediante Conan O'Brien fungirá como maestro de ceremonias por primera vez en su carrera.

Esta edición de los premios Óscar ha llamado especialmente la atención debido a varios motivos, incluido el hecho de que la ceremonia es transmitida vía streaming por primera ocasión en la historia, además de que la controversial película Emilia Pérez compite por 13 nominaciones, incluida la de Mejor Película.

La ceremonia arranca con música de Wicked

Además de la premiación, los actos musicales también forman parte importante del evento, y la ceremonia inició con la actuación de Ariana Grande y Cynthia Erivo, quienes interpretaron el tema "Defying Gravity" de la película Wicked.

Full performance of “Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h9flMlgiVI — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 3, 2025

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Película Animada

Flow

The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3RPVaLBz84 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

In the Shadow of the Cypress

The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi for IN THE SHADOW OF THE CYPRESS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ctJ5SaIqE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Paul Tazewell will help you be popular!

Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkEF5JZNex — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Guion Original

Sean Baker - Anora

This win shines like a 4-carat diamond ring!

Congratulations to Sean Baker on the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4yYxFrSyZT — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Peter Straughan - Conclave

White smoke from the chapel chimney — it’s been decided: CONCLAVE wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUxike1NUg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Pierre Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli - La Sustancia

It’s time to pump it up!

THE SUBSTANCE wins the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hni3Wk21RP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Edición

Sean Baker - Anora

Sean Baker makes the final cut!

Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h8lQa0psSu — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Congratulations to Zoe Saldaña for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lfLWqnaF3z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales - Wicked

It’s all grand, and it’s all gold!

Congratulations to the WICKED production design team for bringing the magic of Oz to life. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qCRDJYMtoz — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Canción Original

"El Mal" - Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard win the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'El Mal' from EMILIA PÉREZ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NzlMtPpBkO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xJOlW2TTYb — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Mejor Documental

No Other Land

Congratulations to NO OTHER LAND, this year's Best Documentary Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VHY12iych9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025