Trump espera más de México en lucha contra fentanilo: asesor del Presidente

MILLER: “Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the Mexican Govt has done more than it's ever done [vs irregular migration]. But we're still not even close to what we need & what the Prez expects. There's much more that we expect particularly in regard to the fentanyl threat" pic.twitter.com/4Zyqs10ixr

— José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) April 28, 2025