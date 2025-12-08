Golden Globes 2026: Lista completa de nominados a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

La Opinión

08/12/2025 - 1:50 pm

Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall desvelaron la lista de nominados a la 83ª edición de los Golden Globes que reconocen lo más destacado del cine y la televisión.

La temporada de premios está cada vez más cerca; los Golden Globes 2026 se celebrarán el próximo domingo 11 de enero.

Por Eili Córdova

Los Ángeles, 8 de diciembre (LaOpinión).- Hoy, lunes 8 de diciembre, los presentadores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall desvelaron la lista de nominados a la 83ª edición de los Golden Globes, reconociendo lo más destacado del cine y la televisión del año.

Entre los nombres esperados figuran estrellas como Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Noah Wyle, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Scott, y las coprotagonistas de Wicked, Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande.

En la categoría de cine, One Battle After Another lidera con nueve nominaciones, seguida de Sentimental Value con ocho y Sinners con siete. En televisión, The White Lotus destaca con seis nominaciones, mientras que Adolescence obtuvo cinco.

Aunque muchas nominaciones eran previsibles, la lista incluyó varias sorpresas agradables, así como notables exclusiones que han generado comentarios en la industria.

La ceremonia de entrega de los Golden Globes será presentada por Nikki Glaser y se celebrará el domingo 11 de enero a las 16:00 horas (ET). Podrá seguirse por CBS y en streaming a través de Paramount+.

¡Conoce a la lista de nominados!

Mejor Película — Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Película — Musical o Comedia

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor Película — De habla no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident – Francia
  • No Other Choice – Corea del Sur
  • The Secret Agent – Brasil
  • Sentimental Value – Noruega
  • Sirāt – España
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor Película — Animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Director de Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor Guion de Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Película Framática

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Película Dramática

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Película Musical o de Comedia

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Película Musical o de Comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor Interpretación Femenina de Reparto en Cualquier Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor Interpretación Masculina de Reparto en Cualquier Película

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor Canción Original de Película

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Serie de Televisión Dramática

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Helen Mirren, Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en Serie Limitada, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en Serie Limitada, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

La Opinión

La Opinión

