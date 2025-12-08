Golden Globes 2026: Lista completa de nominados a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

La temporada de premios está cada vez más cerca; los Golden Globes 2026 se celebrarán el próximo domingo 11 de enero.

Por Eili Córdova

Los Ángeles, 8 de diciembre (LaOpinión).- Hoy, lunes 8 de diciembre, los presentadores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall desvelaron la lista de nominados a la 83ª edición de los Golden Globes, reconociendo lo más destacado del cine y la televisión del año.

Entre los nombres esperados figuran estrellas como Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Noah Wyle, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Scott, y las coprotagonistas de Wicked, Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande.

En la categoría de cine, One Battle After Another lidera con nueve nominaciones, seguida de Sentimental Value con ocho y Sinners con siete. En televisión, The White Lotus destaca con seis nominaciones, mientras que Adolescence obtuvo cinco.

Aunque muchas nominaciones eran previsibles, la lista incluyó varias sorpresas agradables, así como notables exclusiones que han generado comentarios en la industria.

Congratulations to the 83rd Annual Golden Globes nominees! 🏆 See the full list here: https://t.co/Pos3fLqsU2 Watch the #GoldenGlobes hosted by @NikkiGlaser LIVE Sunday, Jan. 11 at 5 PT | 8 ET on @CBS and @paramountplus! — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

La ceremonia de entrega de los Golden Globes será presentada por Nikki Glaser y se celebrará el domingo 11 de enero a las 16:00 horas (ET). Podrá seguirse por CBS y en streaming a través de Paramount+.

¡Conoce a la lista de nominados!

Mejor Película — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Película — Musical o Comedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy: ✨ BLUE MOON

✨ BUGONIA

✨ MARTY SUPREME

✨ NO OTHER CHOICE

✨ NOUVELLE VAGUE

✨ ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER pic.twitter.com/GFf37L3MeV — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Película — De habla no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident – Francia

No Other Choice – Corea del Sur

The Secret Agent – Brasil

Sentimental Value – Noruega

Sirāt – España

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor Película — Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: ✨ AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

✨ F1

✨ KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

✨ MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

✨ SINNERS

✨ WEAPONS

✨ WICKED: FOR GOOD

✨ ZOOTOPIA 2 pic.twitter.com/MhlheU3geU — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Director de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor Guion de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Película Framática

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: ✨ JESSIE BUCKLEY | HAMNET

✨ JENNIFER LAWRENCE | DIE MY LOVE

✨ RENATE REINSVE | SENTIMENTAL VALUE

✨ JULIA ROBERTS | AFTER THE HUNT

✨ TESSA THOMPSON | HEDDA

✨ EVA VICTOR |… pic.twitter.com/w56Y2Ux09B — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Película Dramática

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: ✨ TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | MARTY SUPREME

✨ GEORGE CLOONEY | JAY KELLY

✨ LEONARDO DICAPRIO | ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

✨ ETHAN HAWKE | BLUE MOON

✨ LEE BYUNG-HUN | NO OTHER… pic.twitter.com/ychx0c2L7O — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Interpretación Femenina de Reparto en Cualquier Película

Mejor Interpretación Masculina de Reparto en Cualquier Película

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor Canción Original de Película

“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

The 83rd Annual #GoldenGlobes nominations are almost here! 📣 Announced by @MarlonWayans & Skye P. Marshall

🗓️ Monday, December 8

⏰ 8:15am ET | 5:15am PT pic.twitter.com/Fnni3MaCh4 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 3, 2025

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: ✨ ADOLESCENCE | NETFLIX

✨ ALL HER FAULT | PEACOCK

✨ THE BEAST IN ME | NETFLIX

✨ BLACK MIRROR | NETFLIX

✨ DYING FOR SEX | FX ON HULU

✨ THE GIRLFRIEND |… pic.twitter.com/OLLY4BJSsv — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Serie de Televisión Dramática

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Congratulations to the 83rd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Female Actor – Television – Musical/Comedy: ✨ KRISTEN BELL | NOBODY WANTS THIS

✨ AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR

✨ SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

✨ NATASHA LYONNE | POKER FACE

✨ JENNA ORTEGA | WEDNESDAY

✨ JEAN… pic.twitter.com/jtwO4SthwF — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2025

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Interpretación Femenina en Serie Limitada, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor Interpretación Masculina en Serie Limitada, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

