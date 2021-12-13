Sofá

Los Globos de Oro comparten la LISTA de todos los nominados en medio de la polémica

13/12/2021 - 10:40 am

A diferencia de ediciones pasadas, la cadena NBC no emitirá en esta ocasión el evento por las diferentes acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad que han salido a relucir.

Ciudad de México, 13 de diciembre (SinEmbargo/AP).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) compartió la lista de las producciones de cine y televisión nominadas a la 79 edición de los Globos de Oro.

La ceremonia de premiación está prevista para el 9 de enero del próximo año. A diferencia de ediciones pasadas, la cadena NBC no emitirá en esta ocasión el evento por las diferentes acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad que han salido a relucir.

A continuación la lista de nominados a la 79a edición anual de los Globos de Oro.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick… Boom!, West Side Story.

—Mejor director: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Denis Villeneuve, Dune.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

—Mejor actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, Swan Song; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Marion Cotillard, Annette; Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up; Emma Stone, Cruella; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dont look up, Peter Declege Sereno Andrew Garfield Tick Tick Boom Licorice Pizza, Anthony Ramos In the Heights.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, Belfast; Ariana DeBose West Side Story; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Ruth Negga, Passing.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Jamie Dornan, Belfast; Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: Compartment No. 6 (Finlandia, Rusia, Alemania; título original: Hytti nro 6); The Hand of God (Italia; título original: È stata la mano di Dio; título en español: Fue la mano de Dios); A Hero (Francia, Irán; título original: Ghahreman; título en español: Un héroe); Madres paralelas (España).

—Mejor cinta animada: Encanto, Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad, Raya and the Last Dragon.

—Mejor guion: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza;Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up; Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos.

—Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch; Germaine Franco, Encanto; Jonny Geenwood, The Power of the Dog; Alberto Iglesias, Madres paralelas; Hans Zimmer, Dune.

—Mejor canción original: “Be Alive”, Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “King Richard”; “Dos oruguitas”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto”; “Down to Joy”, Van Morrison, “Belfast”; “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman, “Respect”; “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die”.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: Lupin, The Morning Show, Pose, Squid Game, Succession.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Christine Baranski, The Goof Fight, Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game; Billy Porter, Pose; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Omar Sy, Lupin.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: The Great, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks, Elle Fanning, The Great; Issa Rae, Insecure; Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish; Jean Smart, Hacks.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish; Nicholas Hoult, The Great; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Maid, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage; Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha; Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision; Margaret Qualley, Maid; Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Bettany, Wandavision; Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage; Michael Keaton, Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, Halston; Tahar Rahim, The Serpent.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick; Andie McDowell, Maid; Sarah Snook, Succession; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso.

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Mark Duplass, The Morning Show; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; O Yeong-su, Squid Game.

Redacción/SinEmbargo
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/redaccion
en Sinembargo al Aire
