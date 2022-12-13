¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Globos de Oro? Aquí la LISTA de cine y televisión

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

California, EU, 12 de diciembre (AP) — A continuación, la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 80a edición, anunciados el por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. Los premios se entregarán el 10 de enero en Beverly Hills, California.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: Avatar: The Way of Water; Elvis; The Fabelmans; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick.

#TheFabelmans has been nominated for 5 Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress – Drama, and Best Original Score. pic.twitter.com/YnPOcwapE7 — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) December 12, 2022

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Triangle of Sadness.

—Mejor director: James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Baz Luhrmann, Elvis; Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár; Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans.

#TÁR is a Golden Globe Award nominee for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay. pic.twitter.com/A9ZgA9YVTd — TÁR (@tarmovie) December 12, 2022

—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living; Jeremy Pope, The Inspection.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Ralph Fiennes, The Menu.

Motives. Mischief. Mayhem. 🔍 Congratulations are in store for Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig and the full #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery team on their #GoldenGlobes nominations for Best Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actor. pic.twitter.com/dQxpeHoNUw — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 12, 2022

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: All Quiet on the Western Front; Argentina, 1985; Close; Decision to Leave; RRR.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture – Non-English Language ✨ All Quiet on the Western Front

✨ Argentina, 1985

✨ Close

✨ Decision to Leave

✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

—Mejor cinta animada: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Inu-Oh; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Turning Red.

—Mejor guion: Todd Field, Tár; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Sarah Polley, Women Talking; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans.

—Mejor música original: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans”.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture – Animated ✨ Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

✨ Inu-Oh

✨ Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

✨ Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

✨ Turning Red #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nF1ufEx4Oz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

—Mejor canción original: “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”, música de Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa” de “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, música de Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”, música de Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice; “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “Ozark”; “Severance”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”.

Congratulations to #BetterCallSaul for picking up five whole @CriticsChoice award nominations! pic.twitter.com/BcBehxvGk4 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) December 12, 2022

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Wednesday”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Black Bird”; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Pam & Tommy”; “The Dropout”; “The White Lotus”.

Nothing would make me happier on Golden Globes night than if living legends Angela Bassett #BlackPanther2 and Sheryl Lee Ralph #AbbottElementary were to BOTH win trophies. Make it happen, HFPA! pic.twitter.com/ByhRf9u3YD — Marcus James Dixon (@marcusdixon) December 13, 2022

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”.