Nightmare Alley, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominada al Óscar a Mejor Película

La cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.
Ciudad de México, 8 de febrero (SinEmbargo).- La cinta Nightmare Alley del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue nominada a la categoría de Mejor Película de la 94 edición de los Óscar.
El filme de Del Toro competirá con Belfast, de Kenneth Branagh; Coda, de Sian Heder; Don’t Look Up, de Adam McKay; Drive My Car, de Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Dune, Denis Villeneuve; King Richard, de Reinaldo Marcus Green; Licorice Pizza, de Paul Thomas Anderson; The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion; y West Side Story, de Steven Spielberg; por el máximo galardón de la Academia.
La mañana de este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a las distintas categorías de los Premios Óscar en una ceremonia encabezada por los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Leslie Jordan (Will y Grace).
The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion, lidera con 12 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Óscar.
En tanto, la cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.
Los Óscar han sufrido una importante caída de audiencia en los últimos años y la edición de 2021 fue la menos seguida por televisión de su historia.
La 94 edición de la gran fiesta del cine se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, EU.
Sin más preámbulos, aquí dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Óscar 2022.
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Penelope Cruz – Madres paralelas
Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The lost daughter
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
MEJOR COROTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Don’t Look Up
Dune”
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Drive muy car
Flee
The hand of god
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Be Alive” de King Richard – Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos oruguitas” de Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” de Belfast – Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” de No Time to Die – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days – Diane Warren.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of McBeth
West Side Story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune
Free Guy
No time to die
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos
Spider-Man: No way home
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciáran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smith McPhee – The power of the dog
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jessie Buckley – The lost daugther
Ariana DrBose – West side story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aujanue Ellis – King Richard
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Cruella
Cynaro
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West side story
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
West side story
No time to die
The power of the dog
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The power of the dog
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Coda
Drive my car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The power of the dog
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
– Con información de EFE
Modal title