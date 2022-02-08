Sofá

Nightmare Alley, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominada al Óscar a Mejor Película

08/02/2022

La cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.

Ciudad de México, 8 de febrero (SinEmbargo).- La cinta Nightmare Alley del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue nominada a la categoría de Mejor Película de la 94 edición de los Óscar.

El filme de Del Toro competirá con Belfast, de Kenneth Branagh; Coda, de Sian Heder; Don’t Look Up, de Adam McKay; Drive My Car, de Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Dune, Denis Villeneuve; King Richard, de Reinaldo Marcus Green; Licorice Pizza, de Paul Thomas Anderson; The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion; y West Side Story, de Steven Spielberg; por el máximo galardón de la Academia.

La mañana de este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a las distintas categorías de los Premios Óscar en una ceremonia encabezada por los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Leslie Jordan (Will y Grace).

The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion, lidera con 12 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Óscar.

En tanto, la cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.

Los Óscar han sufrido una importante caída de audiencia en los últimos años y la edición de 2021 fue la menos seguida por televisión de su historia.

La 94 edición de la gran fiesta del cine se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, EU.

Sin más preámbulos, aquí dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Óscar 2022.

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Penelope Cruz – Madres paralelas
Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The lost daughter
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

MEJOR COROTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Don’t Look Up
Dune”
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive muy car
Flee
The hand of god
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Be Alive” de King Richard – Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos oruguitas” de Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” de Belfast – Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” de No Time to Die – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days – Diane Warren.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of McBeth
West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune
Free Guy
No time to die
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos
Spider-Man: No way home

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciáran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smith McPhee – The power of the dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley – The lost daugther
Ariana DrBose – West side story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aujanue Ellis – King Richard

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella
Cynaro
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West side story

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast
Dune
West side story
No time to die
The power of the dog

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The power of the dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Coda
Drive my car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The power of the dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

– Con información de EFE

Redacción/SinEmbargo
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/redaccion
