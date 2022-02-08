Nightmare Alley, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominada al Óscar a Mejor Película

La cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.

Ciudad de México, 8 de febrero (SinEmbargo).- La cinta Nightmare Alley del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue nominada a la categoría de Mejor Película de la 94 edición de los Óscar.

El filme de Del Toro competirá con Belfast, de Kenneth Branagh; Coda, de Sian Heder; Don’t Look Up, de Adam McKay; Drive My Car, de Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Dune, Denis Villeneuve; King Richard, de Reinaldo Marcus Green; Licorice Pizza, de Paul Thomas Anderson; The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion; y West Side Story, de Steven Spielberg; por el máximo galardón de la Academia.

La mañana de este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a las distintas categorías de los Premios Óscar en una ceremonia encabezada por los actores Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) y Leslie Jordan (Will y Grace).

The Power of the Dog, de Jane Campion, lidera con 12 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Óscar.

En tanto, la cinta mexicana Noche de Fuego, de Tatiana Huezo, quedó fuera de la contienda por el Óscar a Mejor Película Internacional junto a la española El Buen Patrón y la panameña Plaza Catedral.

Los Óscar han sufrido una importante caída de audiencia en los últimos años y la edición de 2021 fue la menos seguida por televisión de su historia.

La 94 edición de la gran fiesta del cine se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, EU.

Sin más preámbulos, aquí dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Óscar 2022.

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Penelope Cruz – Madres paralelas

Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The lost daughter

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

MEJOR COROTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Don’t Look Up

Dune”

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive muy car

Flee

The hand of god

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Be Alive” de King Richard – Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos oruguitas” de Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” de Belfast – Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” de No Time to Die – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days – Diane Warren.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of McBeth

West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune

Free Guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos

Spider-Man: No way home

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciáran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog

J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smith McPhee – The power of the dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley – The lost daugther

Ariana DrBose – West side story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kristen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aujanue Ellis – King Richard

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cynaro

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West side story

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

MEJOR SONIDO



Belfast

Dune

West side story

No time to die

The power of the dog

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The power of the dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Coda

Drive my car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The power of the dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

– Con información de EFE