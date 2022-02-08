¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA anunciada para la edición 94

08/02/2022 - 12:03 pm

+ Artículos relacionados

Este martes 8 de febrero se anunciaron cuáles serán los nominados de la 94 edición, que tendrá lugar el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Estados Unidos, 8 de febrero (AP).- Lista de nominados a la 94 edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor película: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car; Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

Actor: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Kodi Smit-McFee, The Power of the Dog.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.

Cinematografía: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Guion adaptado: CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.

Guion original: Belfast, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.

Música original: Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell; Dune, Hans Zimmer; Encanto, Germaine Franco; Madres paralelas, Alberto Iglesias; The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original: “Be Alive” de King Richard, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de Belfast, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de No Time to Die, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nighmare Alley, West Side Story.

Efectos visuales: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider Man: No Way Home.

Cortometraje: Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold.

Cortometraje animado: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper.

Cortometraje documental: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies.

Largometraje documental: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Writing with Fire.

Largometraje internacional: Drive My Car (Japón), Flee (Dinamarca), The Hand of God (Italia), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután), The Worst Person in the World (Noruega).

Edición: Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Cinta animada: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Diseño de producción: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Maquillaje y peinado: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci.

Sonido: Belfast, Dune, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

AP
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/agenciaap
en Sinembargo al Aire
#EnVivo | #LosPeriodistas | ROSARIO SE QUEDA PRESA | ¿Una central energética? | Palazuelos otra vez

Sinembargo al Aire

Opinión

Diplomacia accidentada

"El Gobierno que suceda al de López Obrador deberá, sin duda, recuperar esta la iniciativa de Jorge Castañeda, para que sean artistas e intelectuales destacados…

Gustavo de Hoyos Walther
Relaciones digitales seguras

"Se ha vuelto común usar relaciones afectivas falsas como medio para cometer delitos. Mediante el engaño y la manipulación, algunos delincuentes fingen un interés afectivo…

Salvador Guerrero Chiprés
Homicidios en México 2021

"La tendencia al alta se detuvo en 2019. Durante el primer año de Gobierno de López Obrador los homicidios crecieron en solo 2.8 por ciento…

Carlos A. Pérez Ricart
Enemigos

¿Carmen Aristegui es el enemigo público número 1, como pareciera que lo es para las redes sociales?

Alejandro Páez Varela
El otro y uno 4

La imagen con la que podría representarse este modelo, donde todo gravita en torno del yo, es el egocentrismo.

Óscar de la Borbolla
El lobby energético y sus esbirros

En los foros quedó perfectamente claro que la reforma del 2013 benefició en su gran mayoría a las empresas transnacionales en contraposición al pueblo de…

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera
Bloqueos, foco rojos del “pueblo bueno”

"A AMLO no le hace ninguna gracia asumir una imagen de represor de grupos sociales que inequívocamente forman parte del pueblo. Pero tampoco puede cruzarse…

Jorge Zepeda Patterson
Claroscuros del sindicalismo mexicano

"A pesar de los cambios a las leyes y un nuevo contexto laboral más presionado por los sindicatos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, en México…

Rubén Martín
Paren ya el abusivo financiamiento a partidos políticos

"Ya es tiempo de poner freno al despilfarro en el financiamiento de los partidos políticos, que deben asumir con racionalidad, pulcritud y honradez el gasto…

Pedro Mellado Rodríguez
La crítica vuelve a Ítaca

"El Ulises de Joyce incluye en sus páginas todas las lecturas anteriores y se reescribe a sí mismo en la mente del lector con los…

Alejandro De la Garza

Más comentado

más leídas

más leídas

1

Valeria, de 2, muere luego de comer galleta envenenada en Jalisco; era para su perro

2

El Presidente, el Secretario; todos iríamos a la cárcel, todos somos Hugo, dice AMLO

3

Felipe Calderón es nombrado presidente de la Comisión de Medio Ambiente de la FIA

4

¿Cuál es el riesgo de contagio de COVID durante un viaje en metro? Un modelo responde

5

Patricia prostituía a su hija de 9 años en el Edomex; le dan más de 39 años de cárcel

6

Nightmare Alley, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominada al Óscar a Mejor Película

7

Benedicto XVI pide perdón por abusos y errores en sus cargos; niega hechos de informe

8

FGR logra sentencia de más de 100 años de cárcel contra "El Miguelito" por secuestro

9

California se despide del cubrebocas: vacunados podrán no usarlo en interiores

10

El Financiero: Morena lidera preferencias electorales en Oaxaca y Quintana Roo

11

Archivos Nacionales de EU recupera 15 cajas de registros de Trump enviados a Florida

12

EU, Brasil y Chile en alerta; Bolivia desacelera. Europa rebasa a América en COVID

13

Monja es condenada a cárcel por robar más de 800 mil dólares para apostar en casinos

14

VIDEOS: Una mujer se extravía en el Cerro Pico Tres Padres en la CdMx; la rescatan

15

"Los sueños se hacen realidad": Carrillo manda mensaje tras actuación en Beijing

16

FGR debe dar documentos que EU entregó a México sobre caso Ayotzinapa, ordena el INAI

17

Ya hay un detenido por el asesinato de Eduardo Salomón, anuncia Gobernador de Jalisco

18

Better Call Saul 6 habría revelado su fecha de estreno en nuevo teaser

19

Eric Lander, asesor científico de Biden, renuncia tras denuncia por maltrato laboral

20

VIDEO: Policía de Estados Unidos rescata a perro atrapado en coche en llamas

21

Meta amenaza cerrar Facebook e Instagram en la Unión Europea por fallo judicial

22

Streaming agrava precariedad laboral de creadores culturales: Unesco

23

México, España y Panamá quedan fuera de la contienda por el Óscar internacional

24

¿Qué comían los Picapiedra? ¿Cómo se alimentaban nuestros antepasados más remotos?

25

Neil Young pide a los trabajadores de Spotify que "abandonen ese lugar"

entrevistas

entrevistas

08-02-2022

Niña sola, un filme que explora la normalización de la violencia de género

06-02-2022

Jorge F. Hernández habla de 10 "libros malditos" y advierte: "prohibido prohibir"

05-02-2022

Imanol Caneyada fusiona en Nómadas el esperpento con el cyberpunk

05-02-2022

Los argentinos Airbag se dirigen a Pulso GNP con "Al parecer todo ha sido una trampa"

04-02-2022

La Guerra de Reforma definió al México contemporáneo: Celia del Palacio

03-02-2022

La historia del imperio azteca nos une como nación: Leopoldo Mendívil

02-02-2022

Ximena Sariñana llenará de nostalgia el Teatro Metropolitan con su “Amor Adolescente”

01-02-2022

Estefanía Villarreal regresa como Celina a un Rebelde más diverso en Netflix

31-01-2022

El Haragán y Compañía alistan festejo en el Auditorio Nacional por su 32 aniversario

31-01-2022

Daniel Quién llegará al Vive Latino 2022 con su "Aroma a nostalgia Deluxe Edition"

29-01-2022

Natalia Beristáin aplaude la diversidad en el cine y alista Ruido para Netflix

28-01-2022

El Festival de Cine Judío vuelve con nuevas secciones y reconoce a Michel Franco

destacadas

destacadas

1

¿Quién es Carlos López Estrada? El mexicano nominado al Óscar de la mano de Disney

2

Fiscalía de EU quiere 10 años preso a Reyes Arzate, excomandante ligado a García Luna

3

México, España y Panamá quedan fuera de la contienda por el Óscar internacional

4

EU, Brasil y Chile en alerta; Bolivia desacelera. Europa rebasa a América en COVID

5

Ya hay un detenido por el asesinato de Eduardo Salomón, anuncia Gobernador de Jalisco

6

¿Cuál es el riesgo de contagio de COVID durante un viaje en metro? Un modelo responde

7

Felipe Calderón es nombrado presidente de la Comisión de Medio Ambiente de la FIA

8

FGR debe dar documentos que EU entregó a México sobre caso Ayotzinapa, ordena el INAI

9

Patricia prostituía a su hija de 9 años en el Edomex; le dan más de 39 años de cárcel

10

Valeria, de 2, muere luego de comer galleta envenenada en Jalisco; era para su perro

11

"Los sueños se hacen realidad": Carrillo manda mensaje tras actuación en Beijing

12

El Presidente, el Secretario; todos iríamos a la cárcel, todos somos Hugo, dice AMLO

sofá

sofá

08-02-2022

¿Quién es Carlos López Estrada? El mexicano nominado al Óscar de la mano de Disney

08-02-2022

Buzz enfrenta al Emperador Zurg en el nuevo avance de la cinta Lightyear

08-02-2022

Lost Ark, una de las mejores experiencias MMOARPG de los últimos años

08-02-2022

Better Call Saul 6 habría revelado su fecha de estreno en nuevo teaser

08-02-2022

Nightmare Alley, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominada al Óscar a Mejor Película

07-02-2022

Vikingos: Valhalla, de Netflix, presenta a sus protagonistas en nuevo tráiler

07-02-2022

Productor de Bohemian Rhapsody planea película biográfica de Michael Jackson

07-02-2022

David Lynch se suma al reparto de The Fabelmans, cinta biográfica de Spielberg

07-02-2022

Plataforma china restaura el final original de Fight Club por ola de críticas

06-02-2022

El actor John Bradley defiende el polémico final de Game of Thrones

06-02-2022

La versión alternativa de la Bruja Escarlata en Doctor Strange 2 habría sido filtrada

06-02-2022

Jackass Forever recauda 23.5 mdd durante su primer fin de semana en cines