¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA anunciada para la edición 94

Este martes 8 de febrero se anunciaron cuáles serán los nominados de la 94 edición, que tendrá lugar el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Estados Unidos, 8 de febrero (AP).- Lista de nominados a la 94 edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor película: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car; Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

Actor: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Kodi Smit-McFee, The Power of the Dog.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.

Cinematografía: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Guion adaptado: CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.

Guion original: Belfast, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.

Música original: Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell; Dune, Hans Zimmer; Encanto, Germaine Franco; Madres paralelas, Alberto Iglesias; The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original: “Be Alive” de King Richard, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de Belfast, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de No Time to Die, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nighmare Alley, West Side Story.

Efectos visuales: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider Man: No Way Home.

Cortometraje: Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold.

Cortometraje animado: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper.

Cortometraje documental: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies.

Largometraje documental: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Writing with Fire.

Largometraje internacional: Drive My Car (Japón), Flee (Dinamarca), The Hand of God (Italia), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután), The Worst Person in the World (Noruega).

Edición: Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Cinta animada: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Diseño de producción: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Maquillaje y peinado: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci.

Sonido: Belfast, Dune, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

