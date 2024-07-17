Los Emmys revelan su LISTA de nominados. Shogun y The Bear, a la cabeza

FX arrasa con The Bear en comedia. Shogun aprovechó la ausencia de los tres principales nominados del año pasado —Succession, The White Lotus y The Last of Us— para dominar en la categoría de series de drama.

Por Andrew Dalton

LOS ÁNGELES (AP)— The Bear arrasó este miércoles en las nominaciones a los Emmy con una cantidad récord de 23 en serie de comedia, y Shogun lideró todas las nominaciones con 25 en un año dominante en todas las categorías para FX.

Las nominaciones para el aclamado fenómeno culinario The Bear incluyen a mejor serie de comedia y a mejor actor en una serie de comedia para Jeremy Allen White, ambos galardones que ganó en la ceremonia celebrada en enero a causa de las huelgas de guionistas y actores, junto con Ayo Edebiri, que ganó mejor actriz de reparto en la última ceremonia.

También se benefició de una gran cantidad de nominaciones de actores invitados, como Jamie Lee Curtis y Olivia Colman, dos de varios ganadores del Óscar que obtuvieron nominaciones.

Shogun aprovechó la ausencia de los tres principales nominados del año pasado —Succession, The White Lotus y The Last of Us— para dominar en la categoría de series de drama y darle a FX, que un total de 93 nominaciones, un año sólido que a menudo está reservado para HBO, que incluso en su año “flojo” consiguió posicionarse en el segundo sitio con 91 nominaciones.

Sus nominaciones incluyen a mejor serie de drama, mejor actriz en una serie de drama para Anna Sawai y mejor actor para Hiroyuki Sanada.

La serie sacudió la carrera en la categoría de drama cuando sus creadores dijeron en mayo que, a pesar de haber llegado al final de la historia de la novela histórica de James Clavell sobre las maquinaciones políticas en el Japón de principios del siglo XVII, estudiarían la posibilidad de hacer más de una temporada, desplazando a la favorita de la crítica de la categoría de serie limitada a la más prestigiosa de drama.

True Detective: Night Country fue un rayo de luz para HBO, cuyo éxito Succession terminó y está esperando las nuevas temporadas de The White Lotus y The Last of Us.

El show, un semi-spinoff de la franquicia de True Detective, lideró las nominaciones en serie limitada o antología con 19, incluida la de mejor actriz para Jodie Foster por interpretar el papel de una jefa de policía que investiga muertes misteriosas en la oscuridad del invierno en el norte de Alaska. Se tiene previsto que pelee por el Emmy a mejor serie limitada con Fargo, que tuvo 15 nominaciones y le da a FX la oportunidad de conseguir la triple corona si sus candidatos ganan serie de drama y de comedia, y con Baby Reindeer, un fenómeno cultural menor y un advenedizo Emmy para Netflix en los últimos meses.

Foster fue otra de las ganadores del Óscar que recibió una nominación al Emmy, junto con la multipremiada Meryl Streep, que compite para mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia por Only Murders in the Building, con el ganador reinante del Óscar a mejor actor de reparto Robert Downey Jr., que compite en la categoría de mejor actor de reparto en una serie imitada por interpretar varios personajes en The Sympathizer, y Gary Oldman, que fue nominado a mejor actor en una serie de drama por Slow Horses.

Only Murders in the Building, un constante nominado al Emmy por Hulu que ha conseguido pocos galardones, se superó a sí misma este año con 21 nominaciones, quedando detrás de Shogun y The Bear. Los protagonistas Steve Martin y Martin Short fueron nominados para mejor actor y, en su primera nominación al Emmy como actriz, Selena Gomez compite en la categoría de mejor actriz.

Los antiguos favoritos del Emmy también hicieron su reaparición. Jon Hamm, que ganó un Emmy de 16 nominaciones anteriores, la mayoría de ellas por su papel en Mad Med, obtuvo dos el miércoles, una a mejor actor en una serie limitada o antología por Fargo y otra a mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama por The Morning Show. Su compañera en The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, es considerada por muchos como la favorita a llevarse el Emmy a mejor actriz en una serie de drama para que acompañe el galardón que ganó a mejor actriz en una serie de comedia por Friends.

Y el cuatro veces ganador del Emmy, Tony Shalhoub, tiene la oportunidad de llevarse un quinto por volver a interpretar su papel como Adrian Monk en Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Volviendo a su programación habitual, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y será transmitida por ABC.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

The Crown , Netflix

Fallout , Prime Video

The Gilded Age , HBO/Max

The Morning Show , Apple TV+

Mr. & Mrs. Smith , Prime Video

Shogun , FX

Slow Horses , Apple TV+

3 Body Problem , Netflix

SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary , ABC

The Bear , FX

Curb Your Enthusiasm , HBO/Max

Hacks , HBO/Max

Only Murders in the Building , Hulu

Palm Royale , Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs , FX

What We Do in the Shadows , FX

SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Baby Reindeer , Netflix

Fargo , FX

Lessons in Chemistry , Apple TV+

Ripley , Netflix

True Detective: Night Country , HBO/Max

ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walter Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristin Wiig, Palm Royale

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

The Daily Show , Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers , NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , CBS

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie , Peacock

Quiz Lady , Hulu

Red, White and Royal Blue , Prime Video

Scoop , Netflix

Unfrosted , Netflix

REALITY O COMPETENCIA

The Amazing Race , CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race , MTV

Top Chef , Bravo

The Traitors , Peacock

The Voice , NBC

PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher , CBS

66th Grammy Awards , CBS

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady , Netflix

76th Annual Tony Awards , CBS

PROGRAMA ANIMADO

Blue Eye Samurai , Netflix

Bob’s Burgers , Fox

Scavengers Reign , HBO/Max

The Simpsons , Fox

X-Men ’97 , Disney+

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O COMPETENCIA

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor