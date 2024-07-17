Los Emmys revelan su LISTA de nominados. Shogun y The Bear, a la cabeza

FX arrasa con The Bear en comedia. Shogun aprovechó la ausencia de los tres principales nominados del año pasado —Succession, The White Lotus y The Last of Us— para dominar en la categoría de series de drama.
Por Andrew Dalton
LOS ÁNGELES (AP)— The Bear arrasó este miércoles en las nominaciones a los Emmy con una cantidad récord de 23 en serie de comedia, y Shogun lideró todas las nominaciones con 25 en un año dominante en todas las categorías para FX.
Las nominaciones para el aclamado fenómeno culinario The Bear incluyen a mejor serie de comedia y a mejor actor en una serie de comedia para Jeremy Allen White, ambos galardones que ganó en la ceremonia celebrada en enero a causa de las huelgas de guionistas y actores, junto con Ayo Edebiri, que ganó mejor actriz de reparto en la última ceremonia.
También se benefició de una gran cantidad de nominaciones de actores invitados, como Jamie Lee Curtis y Olivia Colman, dos de varios ganadores del Óscar que obtuvieron nominaciones.
Shogun aprovechó la ausencia de los tres principales nominados del año pasado —Succession, The White Lotus y The Last of Us— para dominar en la categoría de series de drama y darle a FX, que un total de 93 nominaciones, un año sólido que a menudo está reservado para HBO, que incluso en su año “flojo” consiguió posicionarse en el segundo sitio con 91 nominaciones.
Sus nominaciones incluyen a mejor serie de drama, mejor actriz en una serie de drama para Anna Sawai y mejor actor para Hiroyuki Sanada.
La serie sacudió la carrera en la categoría de drama cuando sus creadores dijeron en mayo que, a pesar de haber llegado al final de la historia de la novela histórica de James Clavell sobre las maquinaciones políticas en el Japón de principios del siglo XVII, estudiarían la posibilidad de hacer más de una temporada, desplazando a la favorita de la crítica de la categoría de serie limitada a la más prestigiosa de drama.
True Detective: Night Country fue un rayo de luz para HBO, cuyo éxito Succession terminó y está esperando las nuevas temporadas de The White Lotus y The Last of Us.
El show, un semi-spinoff de la franquicia de True Detective, lideró las nominaciones en serie limitada o antología con 19, incluida la de mejor actriz para Jodie Foster por interpretar el papel de una jefa de policía que investiga muertes misteriosas en la oscuridad del invierno en el norte de Alaska. Se tiene previsto que pelee por el Emmy a mejor serie limitada con Fargo, que tuvo 15 nominaciones y le da a FX la oportunidad de conseguir la triple corona si sus candidatos ganan serie de drama y de comedia, y con Baby Reindeer, un fenómeno cultural menor y un advenedizo Emmy para Netflix en los últimos meses.
Foster fue otra de las ganadores del Óscar que recibió una nominación al Emmy, junto con la multipremiada Meryl Streep, que compite para mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia por Only Murders in the Building, con el ganador reinante del Óscar a mejor actor de reparto Robert Downey Jr., que compite en la categoría de mejor actor de reparto en una serie imitada por interpretar varios personajes en The Sympathizer, y Gary Oldman, que fue nominado a mejor actor en una serie de drama por Slow Horses.
Only Murders in the Building, un constante nominado al Emmy por Hulu que ha conseguido pocos galardones, se superó a sí misma este año con 21 nominaciones, quedando detrás de Shogun y The Bear. Los protagonistas Steve Martin y Martin Short fueron nominados para mejor actor y, en su primera nominación al Emmy como actriz, Selena Gomez compite en la categoría de mejor actriz.
Los antiguos favoritos del Emmy también hicieron su reaparición. Jon Hamm, que ganó un Emmy de 16 nominaciones anteriores, la mayoría de ellas por su papel en Mad Med, obtuvo dos el miércoles, una a mejor actor en una serie limitada o antología por Fargo y otra a mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama por The Morning Show. Su compañera en The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, es considerada por muchos como la favorita a llevarse el Emmy a mejor actriz en una serie de drama para que acompañe el galardón que ganó a mejor actriz en una serie de comedia por Friends.
Y el cuatro veces ganador del Emmy, Tony Shalhoub, tiene la oportunidad de llevarse un quinto por volver a interpretar su papel como Adrian Monk en Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.
Volviendo a su programación habitual, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y será transmitida por ABC.
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- The Crown, Netflix
- Fallout, Prime Video
- The Gilded Age, HBO/Max
- The Morning Show, Apple TV+
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video
- Shogun, FX
- Slow Horses, Apple TV+
- 3 Body Problem, Netflix
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max
- Hacks, HBO/Max
- Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
- Palm Royale, Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs, FX
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX
SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix
- Fargo, FX
- Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+
- Ripley, Netflix
- True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max
ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walter Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristin Wiig, Palm Royale
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
- The Daily Show, Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS
PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Peacock
- Quiz Lady, Hulu
- Red, White and Royal Blue, Prime Video
- Scoop, Netflix
- Unfrosted, Netflix
REALITY O COMPETENCIA
- The Amazing Race, CBS
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, MTV
- Top Chef, Bravo
- The Traitors, Peacock
- The Voice, NBC
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher, CBS
- 66th Grammy Awards, CBS
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Netflix
- 76th Annual Tony Awards, CBS
PROGRAMA ANIMADO
- Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix
- Bob’s Burgers, Fox
- Scavengers Reign, HBO/Max
- The Simpsons, Fox
- X-Men ’97, Disney+
PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O COMPETENCIA
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
