Sofá

David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda The Byrds, fallece a los 81 años

19/01/2023 - 6:11 pm

+ Artículos relacionados

Con sus compañeros de banda Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman y Michael Clarke, Crosby sentó las bases para el folk-rock de Los Ángeles durante los años 60 en los Byrds.

MADRID, 19 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS).– David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda de folk rock The Byrds, así como de Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, ha muerto este jueves a los 81 años tras una “larga” enfermedad, según ha informado su esposa en un comunicado a Variety.

“Estaba rodeado por su esposa y alma gemela Jan y su hijo Django. Aunque ya no está aquí con nosotros, su humanidad y alma bondadosa continuarán guiándonos e inspirándonos”, ha explicado, agregando que “su legado seguirá vivo a través de su música legendaria”.

Con sus compañeros de banda Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman y Michael Clarke, Crosby sentó las bases para el folk-rock de Los Ángeles durante los años 60 en los Byrds.

El músico también formó parte de un grupo de rock integrado por Stephen Stills y Graham Nash, al que posteriormente se le uniría el cantautor Neil Young como cuarto integrante, añadiendo así su apellido a la formación.

 

Europa Press
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/europa-press
en Sinembargo al Aire
#EnVivo | #LosPeriodistas | Quedó el jurado: García Luna al banquillo | Creel se anota para 2024

Sinembargo al Aire

Opinión

Amlito prohibido

Con mucha audacia y sin miedo al examen profesional, afirmaron que la caricatura de López Obrador violaba el Artículo 41 de la Constitución que prohíbe…

Fabrizio Mejía Madrid
El Metro ninguneado

"El desprecio del gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum al Metro no es sino un episodio más de la larga saga de decisiones erradas o tomadas con…

Jorge Javier Romero Vadillo
Una bebida para perder la virginidad

"Four Loko no requiere contener estimulantes como la cafeína y la taurina para provocar muy fácilmente la embriaguez y con un par de latas".

Alejandro Calvillo
Un año de impunidad

"Lo mismo sucedió con dos de los asesinos de Margarito Martínez que accedieron a un juicio abreviado y así fueron sentenciados a 25 años de prisión".

Adela Navarro Bello
Un desastre llamado Claudia Sheinbaum

Varios acontecimientos han exhibido y desnudado a Sheinbaum, más allá de lo que todos sabemos: es una copia mal hecha de López Obrador. Todo lo…

Martín Moreno-Durán
Shakira

"Responsabilizar a las mujeres de la imagen de los hombres, ni falta hace decirlo, es machismo puro".

María Rivera
Felipe Calderón, al banquillo

"Calderón no solamente dejó de viajar a Estados Unidos, sino que huyó a España, como Enrique Peña Nieto y Carlos Salinas de Gortari, para implorar…

Álvaro Delgado Gómez
La Guardia Nacional en el Metro

"La Jefa de Gobierno y su eventual candidatura presidencial tienen enemigos con la peor de las reputaciones".

Carlos A. Pérez Ricart
Todos nosotros

Hoy somos todos nosotros, la gran ola rosa de la marcha ciudadana al Monumento a la Revolución.

Gustavo de Hoyos Walther
Militarización y control civil

"En cualquier caso, el proceso de militarización se completa en función de que sea un organismo castrense el que asuma el control de las acciones…

Salvador Guerrero Chiprés

Opinión en video

Más comentado

Conferencia de prensa donde anunciaron la prohibición por parte del INE del uso de la imagen de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Presidente de México en las próximas campañas.
Genaro García Luna, quien fue Secretario de Seguridad Pública en el sexenio del expresidente Felipe Calderón.

más leídas

más leídas

1

Ángela Aguilar anuncia batalla legal contra quienes difunden fotos difamatorias

2

FIFA multa y quita partidos a México por la alineación indebida de Alejandro Zendejas

3

AMLO resuelve conflicto con empresas eléctricas de Canadá; 2 mineras acusan extorsión

4

VIDEOS: Derrumbe en obra de la Miguel Hidalgo deja un muerto; FGJ-CdMx investiga

5

Fosa con 4 cuerpos es hallada en Zacatecas; serían jóvenes desaparecidos en Navidad

6

El proceso de selección del jurado para García Luna revela prejuicios contra México

7

"Voy a ser el primero en registrarme" como precandidato presidencial del PAN: Creel

8

Los pobres toman Lima: “El gobierno roba, la policía mata y la prensa miente” (FOTOS)

9

Siete mujeres y 5 hombres decidirán el futuro de García Luna desde el 23 de enero

10

"No queremos imponer nada": AMLO confirma que busca llevar transporte de carga a AIFA

11

Ocho alumnos de secundaria se intoxican en la CdMx; habrían hecho un reto viral

12

Inegi: 64.2% cree inseguro vivir en su ciudad; Fresnillo sigue con la peor percepción

13

Ya quedaron 40 miembros para el jurado contra García Luna. De allí saldrán los doce

14

VIDEO: Sedena destruye campamentos donde supuestos "Chapitos" dispararon a dron de EU

15

"¡Es un infierno!": Denuncian mal estado de antirrábico clandestino; ya se investiga

16

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, consigue 3 nominaciones en los premios BAFTA

17

Telmex hubiera quebrado sin acuerdo con el sindicato: STPS; AMLO reconoce a Slim

18

El autor peruano Gustavo Rodríguez gana el Premio Alfaguara con Cien Cuyes

19

Senador Germán Martínez presenta solicitud de juicio político contra Yasmín Esquivel

20

Alec Baldwin será acusado de homicidio involuntario durante el rodaje de Rust

21

Jacinda Ardern, Primera Ministra de Nueva Zelanda, se irá como un símbolo político

22

Desabasto de medicamentos está resuelto, dice AMLO; se tienen garantizados hasta 2024

23

El subdirector de la Policía Municipal de Marcos Castellanos, Michoacán, es asesinado

24

Las audiencias de García Luna podrían iniciar el 23 de enero con al menos 70 testigos

25

Tribunal ampara a Emilio Lozoya en caso Odebrecht; analizarán prisión preventiva

entrevistas

entrevistas

19-01-2023

El reggaetón llega a Disney+ con Gina Yei, que protagoniza Gabriel Tarantini

14-01-2023

Lionsgate+ presenta la segunda temporada de Express, serie con mucha acción

30-12-2022

KTTER, la banda capitalina que fusiona el rock para llegar directo al alma

26-12-2022

La puertorriqueña iLe enaltece el poder femenino en "Nacarile", su nuevo álbum

25-12-2022

La pasión atraviesa la raza humana desde el inicio de los tiempos: Carla Guelfenbein

24-12-2022

Joyas de la familia, un relato que vaga entre novela histórica y el thriller

23-12-2022

El olor de las orquídeas, una historia sobre el amor nacida de los sueños

22-12-2022

Claudia Ramírez Lomelí culmina la trilogía de Fenrai, una saga de fantasía y magia

21-12-2022

La serie La flor más bella derriba etiquetas con Ishbel Bautista en Netflix

21-12-2022

La impunidad ha permitido que haya asesinos seriales en México: Filiberto Cruz Monroy

18-12-2022

Reviviendo la Navidad, una comedia sobre el verdadero sentido de estas fechas

18-12-2022

EU ve como invasores a mexicanos migrantes, cuando están en su tierra: Reyna Grande

destacadas

destacadas

1

"Tony Montana", hermano de “El Mencho”, se ampara contra vinculación a proceso

2

David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda The Byrds, fallece a los 81 años

3

Chihuahua: Clausuran nueva librería de Javier Corral; "es venganza política", acusa

4

VIDEO: Sedena destruye campamentos donde supuestos "Chapitos" dispararon a dron de EU

5

Los pobres toman Lima: “El gobierno roba, la policía mata y la prensa miente” (FOTOS)

6

Siete mujeres y 5 hombres decidirán el futuro de García Luna desde el 23 de enero

7

VIDEOS: Derrumbe en obra de la Miguel Hidalgo deja un muerto; FGJ-CdMx investiga

8

Fosa con 4 cuerpos es hallada en Zacatecas; serían jóvenes desaparecidos en Navidad

9

Ocho alumnos de secundaria se intoxican en la CdMx; habrían hecho un reto viral

10

"¡Es un infierno!": Denuncian mal estado de antirrábico clandestino; ya se investiga

11

Ya quedaron 40 miembros para el jurado contra García Luna. De allí saldrán los doce

12

Ángela Aguilar anuncia batalla legal contra quienes difunden fotos difamatorias

sofá

sofá

19-01-2023

Ghostface está de vuelta en el sangriento avance de Scream 6

18-01-2023

La cinta sobre el chupacabras de Jonás Cuarón llegará a Netflix para este 2023

18-01-2023

RESEÑA |Emily: la imaginación detrás de Cumbres borrascosas talento y pasión

17-01-2023

El GIFF revela fechas para su edición número 26 y abre convocatorias para cineastas

17-01-2023

FICUNAM cambia de fechas y revela la imagen de su edición número 13

17-01-2023

Filmoteca de la UNAM y la Casa del Lago dedicarán ciclo de cine a Guillermo del Toro

15-01-2023

Pinocho, de Del Toro, gana Mejor Película Animada en los Critics Choice Awards

15-01-2023

ADELANTO de la película Emily: la imaginación detrás de Cumbres borrascosas

13-01-2023

RESEÑA | Alerta Extrema, mucha acción para entretener y pasar un buen rato

12-01-2023

Idris Elba regresa en la búsqueda de su libertad en Luther: Cae la noche

12-01-2023

Belinda, Luis Gerardo Méndez y Diego Boneta actuarán en bioserie de Paco Stanley

12-01-2023

RESEÑA | Terrifier 2: sangre y muertes brutales para los fans del horror