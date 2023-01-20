David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda The Byrds, fallece a los 81 años

MADRID, 19 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS).– David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda de folk rock The Byrds, así como de Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, ha muerto este jueves a los 81 años tras una “larga” enfermedad, según ha informado su esposa en un comunicado a Variety.

Con sus compañeros de banda Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman y Michael Clarke, Crosby sentó las bases para el folk-rock de Los Ángeles durante los años 60 en los Byrds.

El músico también formó parte de un grupo de rock integrado por Stephen Stills y Graham Nash, al que posteriormente se le uniría el cantautor Neil Young como cuarto integrante, añadiendo así su apellido a la formación.

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z

— The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023