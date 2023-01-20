David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda The Byrds, fallece a los 81 años

Con sus compañeros de banda Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman y Michael Clarke, Crosby sentó las bases para el folk-rock de Los Ángeles durante los años 60 en los Byrds.
MADRID, 19 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS).– David Crosby, exguitarrista de la mítica banda de folk rock The Byrds, así como de Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, ha muerto este jueves a los 81 años tras una “larga” enfermedad, según ha informado su esposa en un comunicado a Variety.
“Estaba rodeado por su esposa y alma gemela Jan y su hijo Django. Aunque ya no está aquí con nosotros, su humanidad y alma bondadosa continuarán guiándonos e inspirándonos”, ha explicado, agregando que “su legado seguirá vivo a través de su música legendaria”.
i keep coming back to this video of csny playing southern man each member incredibly talented, god i’m going to miss david crosby pic.twitter.com/5g4dzHsBV3
— ًliza (@prettygirlwhy) January 19, 2023
David Crosby – "Columbus" https://t.co/GV0aAAnqbF via @YouTube
An old recording I came across that I love very much
— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 15, 2023
El músico también formó parte de un grupo de rock integrado por Stephen Stills y Graham Nash, al que posteriormente se le uniría el cantautor Neil Young como cuarto integrante, añadiendo así su apellido a la formación.
The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z
— The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023
