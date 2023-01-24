¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA completa para la edición 95

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu están dentro de los nominados para la entrega de la nueva edición.

Estados Unidos, 24 de enero (AP).- Lista de nominados a la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes. Los Óscar se entregarán el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Im Westen nichts Neues (Sin novedad en el frente o All Quiet on the Western Front), Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, y Women Talking.

Dirección: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans; Todd Field, Tár; y Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness.

Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Paul Mescal, Aftersun; y Bill Nighy, Living.

Actriz: Ana de Armas, Blonde; Cate Blanchett, Tár; Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans; y Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, Banshees on Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin; y Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once; y Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Guion original: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, y Triangle of Sadness.

Guion adaptado: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Im Westen nichts Neues, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, y Women Talking.

Cinematografía: Im Westen nichts Neues, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades, Elvis, Empire of Light, y Tár.

Edición: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Efectos visuales: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Música original: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon; Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once; John Williams, The Fabelmans; y Volker Bertelmann, Im Westen nichts Neues.

Canción original: “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Naatu Naatu” de RRR; y “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Sonido: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Maquillaje y peinado: Im Westen nichts Neues, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, y The Whale.

Diseño de vestuario: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, y Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Diseño de producción: Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, y Im Westen nichts Neues.

Cortometraje: An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride, y The Red Suitcase.

Cortometraje animado: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks, y An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.

Cortometraje documental: The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, y Stranger at the Gate.

Largometraje documental: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, y Navalny.

Largometraje internacional: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Bélgica); EO (Polonia); Im Westen nichts Neues (Alemania); y The Quiet Girl (Irlanda).

Largometraje animado: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, y Turning Red.

