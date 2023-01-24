¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA completa para la edición 95

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu están dentro de los nominados para la entrega de la nueva edición.
Estados Unidos, 24 de enero (AP).- Lista de nominados a la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes. Los Óscar se entregarán el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
Mejor película: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Im Westen nichts Neues (Sin novedad en el frente o All Quiet on the Western Front), Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, y Women Talking.
Presenting your Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tYQlWty91Z
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Dirección: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans; Todd Field, Tár; y Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness.
Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Paul Mescal, Aftersun; y Bill Nighy, Living.
Actriz: Ana de Armas, Blonde; Cate Blanchett, Tár; Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans; y Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, Banshees on Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin; y Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once; y Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Guion original: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, y Triangle of Sadness.
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NMKAV5b4sF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Guion adaptado: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Im Westen nichts Neues, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, y Women Talking.
Cinematografía: Im Westen nichts Neues, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades, Elvis, Empire of Light, y Tár.
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/7n8HK51gXn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Edición: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, y Top Gun: Maverick.
Efectos visuales: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.
Música original: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon; Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once; John Williams, The Fabelmans; y Volker Bertelmann, Im Westen nichts Neues.
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/peKQmFD9Uh
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Canción original: “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Naatu Naatu” de RRR; y “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Sonido: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.
Maquillaje y peinado: Im Westen nichts Neues, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, y The Whale.
Word is out – these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YhBrjgsN42
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Diseño de vestuario: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, y Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Diseño de producción: Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, y Im Westen nichts Neues.
Cortometraje: An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride, y The Red Suitcase.
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/XJkjcSmcbu
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Cortometraje animado: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks, y An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.
Cortometraje documental: The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, y Stranger at the Gate.
Largometraje documental: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, y Navalny.
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/naCBKbjol6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Largometraje internacional: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Bélgica); EO (Polonia); Im Westen nichts Neues (Alemania); y The Quiet Girl (Irlanda).
Largometraje animado: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, y Turning Red.
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KnxbRycAXC
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
