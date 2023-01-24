¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA completa para la edición 95

24/01/2023 - 12:10 pm

+ Artículos relacionados

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu están dentro de los nominados para la entrega de la nueva edición.

Estados Unidos, 24 de enero (AP).- Lista de nominados a la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes. Los Óscar se entregarán el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Im Westen nichts Neues (Sin novedad en el frente o All Quiet on the Western Front), Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, y Women Talking.

Dirección: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans; Todd Field, Tár; y Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness.

Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Paul Mescal, Aftersun; y Bill Nighy, Living.

Actriz: Ana de Armas, Blonde; Cate Blanchett, Tár; Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans; y Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, Banshees on Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin; y Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once; y Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Guion original: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, y Triangle of Sadness.

Guion adaptado: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Im Westen nichts Neues, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, y Women Talking.

Cinematografía: Im Westen nichts Neues, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades, Elvis, Empire of Light, y Tár.

Edición: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Efectos visuales: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Música original: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon; Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once; John Williams, The Fabelmans; y Volker Bertelmann, Im Westen nichts Neues.

Canción original: “Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Naatu Naatu” de RRR; y “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Sonido: Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis, Im Westen nichts Neues, y Top Gun: Maverick.

Maquillaje y peinado: Im Westen nichts Neues, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, y The Whale.

Diseño de vestuario: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, y Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Diseño de producción: Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, y Im Westen nichts Neues.

Cortometraje: An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride, y The Red Suitcase.

Cortometraje animado: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks, y An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.

Cortometraje documental: The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, y Stranger at the Gate.

Largometraje documental: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, y Navalny.

Largometraje internacional: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Bélgica); EO (Polonia); Im Westen nichts Neues (Alemania); y The Quiet Girl (Irlanda).

Largometraje animado: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, y Turning Red.

AP
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/agenciaap
en Sinembargo al Aire
La Fiscalía guarda sus cartas contra García Luna, habrá más testimonios: periodista

Sinembargo al Aire

Opinión

Calderón, miedo a la cárcel

Es sabido que Calderón tenía una peculiar relación económica con el magnate Alberto Bailléres, que le guardaba unos dineros, pero tras su muerte, en febrero…

Álvaro Delgado Gómez
Homicidios en México 2022

Las cifras de 2022 corroboran lo que ya habíamos intuido: la estrategia de seguridad pública del Gobierno de México ha comenzado a cosechar resultados. ¿Tan…

Carlos A. Pérez Ricart
Desempleo mundial

La pandemia - en sí misma una enorme convulsión global - también fue causante del trastorno de las cadenas de distribución y producción que trastornó…

Gustavo de Hoyos Walther
Imagínense

Imagínense el nivel de porquería, que a él, al Presidente, le paran obras y le echan a perder arrestos importantes para su estrategia de seguridad.

Alejandro Páez Varela
La Progresía, Davos y los Militares

"Las tendencias sociales, económicas y culturales, así como los sucesos ocurridos recientemente en el mundo—y particularmente en nuestro continente—parecen demostrarnos el claro avance del gran…

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera
López Obrador y la UNAM, más allá de Yasmín

"Si la Ministra ha decidido quedarse, pese a todo, lo que menos interesa es presionar a la UNAM para que se deslinde a como dé…

Jorge Zepeda Patterson
Davos y la rendición de los estados

El cambio no vendrá de Davos ni de los palacios estatales, sino de las luchas y protestas sociales desde abajo.

Rubén Martín
Por motivos de salud

"El desempeño de Alejandro Gertz Manero ha sido severamente cuestionado en la actual administración, pues se considera que desde su llegada a la institución no…

Pedro Mellado Rodríguez
Mi madre y Gershwin

Curiosamente, el sonido de ciertos instrumentos, como el saxofón y la trompeta, lo mismo que algunas voces, provocan sensaciones encontradas. Tonalidades increíblemente dulces contrastan con…

Susan Crowley
En el centenario de Ricardo Garibay

"Garibay había sido actor de gran vena en el teatro experimental del INBA y en algunas películas".

Alejandro De la Garza

Opinión en video

Más comentado

En este boceto de archivo del 3 de enero de 2020, el abogado defensor César de Castro, a la izquierda, el exsecretario de Seguridad de México, Genaro García Luna, al centro, y un intérprete judicial, aparecen para una audiencia de lectura de cargos en la corte federal de Brooklyn en Nueva York, el 3 de enero de 2020.

más leídas

más leídas

1

“El Grande” revela que García Luna fue obligado a rendirle cuentas a Arturo Beltrán

2

Del Toro, González Iñárritu y Cuarón son los mexicanos que pelearán por un Óscar

3

Juicio de García Luna, "muy vergonzoso": AMLO; no ha habido pruebas fehacientes, dice

4

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo lidera nominaciones a los Óscar; tiene 11

5

El Gobierno de México peleará los 700 millones de dólares de García Luna, dice AMLO

6

Agresor de María Elena Ríos aún no sale de prisión; se denuncia para evitarlo: AMLO

7

“Estamos cerca de rescatar los cuerpos”: AMLO sobre búsqueda de mineros en Coahuila

8

Inflación en México acelera a 7.94% durante primera quincena de enero de 2023: Inegi

9

UNAM publica convocatoria para ingreso a licenciatura; 5 de febrero cierra registro

10

AMLO no ampliará plazo para mover operaciones de carga al AIFA; DHL inicia en febrero

11

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA completa para la edición 95

entrevistas

entrevistas

22-01-2023

"No me la creo": la mexicana Bratty habla sobre su próxima presentación en Coachella

22-01-2023

Todos los problemas de México desembocan en la impunidad y corrupción: Nuria Kaiser

19-01-2023

El reggaetón llega a Disney+ con Gina Yei, que protagoniza Gabriel Tarantini

14-01-2023

Lionsgate+ presenta la segunda temporada de Express, serie con mucha acción

30-12-2022

KTTER, la banda capitalina que fusiona el rock para llegar directo al alma

26-12-2022

La puertorriqueña iLe enaltece el poder femenino en "Nacarile", su nuevo álbum

25-12-2022

La pasión atraviesa la raza humana desde el inicio de los tiempos: Carla Guelfenbein

24-12-2022

Joyas de la familia, un relato que vaga entre novela histórica y el thriller

23-12-2022

El olor de las orquídeas, una historia sobre el amor nacida de los sueños

22-12-2022

Claudia Ramírez Lomelí culmina la trilogía de Fenrai, una saga de fantasía y magia

21-12-2022

La serie La flor más bella derriba etiquetas con Ishbel Bautista en Netflix

21-12-2022

La impunidad ha permitido que haya asesinos seriales en México: Filiberto Cruz Monroy

destacadas

destacadas

1

“Estamos cerca de rescatar los cuerpos”: AMLO sobre búsqueda de mineros en Coahuila

2

UNAM publica convocatoria para ingreso a licenciatura; 5 de febrero cierra registro

3

“El Grande” revela que García Luna fue obligado a rendirle cuentas a Arturo Beltrán

4

El Gobierno de México peleará los 700 millones de dólares de García Luna, dice AMLO

5

Del Toro, González Iñárritu y Cuarón son los mexicanos que pelearán por un Óscar

6

Agresor de María Elena Ríos aún no sale de prisión; se denuncia para evitarlo: AMLO

7

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo lidera nominaciones a los Óscar; tiene 11

8

Juicio de García Luna, "muy vergonzoso": AMLO; no ha habido pruebas fehacientes, dice

9

Inflación en México acelera a 7.94% durante primera quincena de enero de 2023: Inegi

10

EU no descarta tomar medidas dentro del T-MEC por veto a maíz transgénico en México

11

La UNAM abrirá espacio para que la Ministra Esquivel pueda defenderse, adelanta Graue

12

Fiscalía de CdMx no continuará proceso contra mujer que tiró aspas a vías del Metro

sofá

sofá

19-01-2023

Ghostface está de vuelta en el sangriento avance de Scream 6

18-01-2023

La cinta sobre el chupacabras de Jonás Cuarón llegará a Netflix para este 2023

18-01-2023

RESEÑA |Emily: la imaginación detrás de Cumbres borrascosas talento y pasión

17-01-2023

El GIFF revela fechas para su edición número 26 y abre convocatorias para cineastas

17-01-2023

FICUNAM cambia de fechas y revela la imagen de su edición número 13

17-01-2023

Filmoteca de la UNAM y la Casa del Lago dedicarán ciclo de cine a Guillermo del Toro

15-01-2023

Pinocho, de Del Toro, gana Mejor Película Animada en los Critics Choice Awards

15-01-2023

ADELANTO de la película Emily: la imaginación detrás de Cumbres borrascosas

13-01-2023

RESEÑA | Alerta Extrema, mucha acción para entretener y pasar un buen rato

12-01-2023

Idris Elba regresa en la búsqueda de su libertad en Luther: Cae la noche

12-01-2023

Belinda, Luis Gerardo Méndez y Diego Boneta actuarán en bioserie de Paco Stanley

12-01-2023

RESEÑA | Terrifier 2: sangre y muertes brutales para los fans del horror