¿Te perdiste la ceremonia de los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA con los ganadores de la noche

12/03/2023 - 10:19 pm

+ Artículos relacionados

En una gala dominada por “las primeras veces”, los máximos ganadores de la noche fueron los filmes Everything Everywhere All at Once y Sin novedad en el frente; así como Brendan Fraser, premiado como Mejor Actor, y Michelle Yeoh, reconocida como Mejor Actríz. 

Los Ángeles, 12 de marzo (AP).– Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guion original: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Ke Huy Quan recibe el premio a mejor actor de reparto por “Everything Everywhere All at Once” en los Oscar el domingo 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Teatro Dolby en Los Angeles. Foto: Chris Pizzello, AP.

Guion adaptado: “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Edición: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Música original: Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”.

Sonido: “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “The Whale”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Diseño de producción: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Largometraje documental: “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”) de Alemania.

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

AP
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/agenciaap
en Sinembargo al Aire
Fiscal de Tamaulipas es “el Genaro” de Cabeza de Vaca, dice académica Correa Cabrera

Sinembargo al Aire

Opinión

Cuidar al Ejército, no solaparlo

"El tema es cómo asegurarnos de que las atribuciones para hacer espionaje sobre los ciudadanos no se conviertan en un instrumento ilegal y autoritario".

Jorge Zepeda Patterson
García Luna, retrato de la impunidad en México

Las denuncias que se presentaron desde hace años en contra del personaje que ahora permanece preso en una prisión de Estados Unidos es un fiel…

Rubén Martín
Morena domina en 7 de 12 estados que definirán el 2024

Los números son fríos y muy crueles. Los gobiernos de 22 estados siempre serán más que los gobiernos de 10 entidades federativas, que son los…

Pedro Mellado Rodríguez
El Alicia, 27 años y un adiós

"El apoyo del Alicia a las manifestaciones contraculturales e indis lo volvieron un auténtico semillero de nuevas generaciones de músicos y artistas".

Alejandro De la Garza
¿Qué está pasando en la UAS?

Nunca un Gobernador, ni siquiera Antonio Toledo Corro, quien, en 1982, trató de quitar las escuelas preparatorias y parte del presupuesto a la UAS, había…

Ernesto Hernández Norzagaray
Turismo Médico desde los Estados Unidos

"Desde hace más de 50 años en los Estados Unidos la proporción de personas que no tienen acceso a servicios de salud por falta de…

Héctor L. Frisbie
Narcoterrorismo, el pretexto para otro Plan Colombia

"Las presiones sobre México no son nuevas. Comenzaron a surgir con mayor énfasis durante el gobierno de Donald Trump, cuando se planteó en Estados Unidos…

Ricardo Ravelo
Plan C: la trampa

"El proyecto morenista emergente consiste básicamente en colar incondicionales suyos al Consejo General del INE".

Francisco Ortiz Pinchetti
Dos Zócalos llenos

No hay justicia social si no se entiende el papel a las mujeres cuidadoras en la sociedad y que la desigualdad es también un problema…

Diego Petersen Farah
Ejército que espía… y miente

"El espionaje que lleva a cabo el Centro Militar de Inteligencia es absolutamente ilegal pues el Ejército carece de facultades legales para intervenir comunicaciones privadas…

Leopoldo Maldonado

Opinión en video

Más comentado

más leídas

más leídas

1

Manifestantes expresan apoyo a militares en movilización que AMLO consideró engañosa

2

Del Toro vuelve a poner a México en alto: su película animada obtiene la mayor presea

3

Guanajuato: 7 mujeres desaparecen en Celaya en una semana; seis estaban juntas

4

¿Dónde ver la gala de los Premios Óscar 2023? Aquí los horarios y transmisiones

5

“Abrazos” no están funcionando muy bien vs cárteles mexicanos: demócrata Bob Menéndez

6

InSight Crime: El decomiso de coca en México (2021 vs 2022) creció 176.9%. ¿Por qué?

7

Un enfrentamiento deja 3 muertos en Chihuahua; autoridades decomisan armas, autos…

8

AMLO debe reconocer su fracaso en seguridad y retomar la colaboración con la DEA: PAN

9

El Senado de Francia aprueba el polémico proyecto de reforma de pensiones de Macron

10

Hermana de estadounidense asesinado en México lamenta su muerte; era su primer viaje

11

Ignacio López Tarso será despedido este domingo en Bellas Artes; invitan al homenaje

12

FGR, GN y Sedena detienen a otro implicado en masacre contra la familia LeBarón

13

La Secretaria del Tesoro de EU descarta el rescate financiero de Silicon Valley Bank

14

Texas recomienda posponer o cancelar viajes a México en este momento ante violencia

15

Los Óscar regresan con el reto de superar la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock

16

FOTOS: Carson, Bingbing y más deslumbran en la primera alfombra champán de los Óscar

17

Real Madrid irá contra el Barcelona en el procedimiento judicial por pagos a árbitros

18

Nicaragua propone suspensión de relaciones con el Vaticano luego de dichos del Papa

19

AMLO lamenta muerte de Ignacio López Tarso, "excepcional protagonista de películas"

20

Analistas afirman que avance de las tropas rusas está detenido en Bájmut, Ucrania

21

Premios Óscar: ¿Cuál es el origen del famoso nombre de la ceremonia de la Academia?

22

Ceremonia de los Óscar: 20 momentos irrepetibles en los 95 años de la premiación

23

La historia responsabilizará a Trump por el asalto al Capitolio de EU, asegura Pence

24

¿Cuáles son las 10 actrices y actores con más nominaciones a los Óscar? Aquí la lista

25

Toluca aplasta 4-1 a Mazatlán y escala al segundo lugar del Torneo Clausura 2023

entrevistas

entrevistas

11-03-2023

"La violencia se ha vuelto un entretenimiento": Masta Quba habla sobre "Despiertas"

11-03-2023

Lee Eye llena de flow las letras tristes para "Perreo Sad", su próximo álbum

09-03-2023

Nacho, la polémica serie que explora los claroscuros de la industria del porno

08-03-2023

En los pueblos indígenas no se habla de la violencia sexual a mujeres: Susi Bentzulul

07-03-2023

Sofía Auza, ganadora del Festival de Berlín, defiende historias con conexión personal

05-03-2023

El libre albedrío tienes que conquistarlo sabiendo quién eres: Guillermo Arriaga

04-03-2023

"Los sistemas inteligentes pueden propagar estupidez artificial", advierte experto

03-03-2023

Huesera, filme que navega en el género de horror, para hablar de la maternidad

02-03-2023

La pérdida amorosa es una de las más radicales que todos conocemos: Pablo Azócar

26-02-2023

Samovar es la historia de vida de mi abuela y mi obra más íntima: Ethel Krauze

24-02-2023

La historia sería otra si hubiéramos puesto la maternidad al centro: Tania Tagle

23-02-2023

La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta, una serie basada en el "Robin Hood" mexicano

destacadas

destacadas

1

Del Toro vuelve a poner a México en alto: su película animada obtiene la mayor presea

2

FOTOS: Bellas Artes recibe por última vez a Ignacio López Tarso para homenaje póstumo

3

Víctimas de balacera en Guanajuato son 6 hombres y 1 mujer; aún no son identificados

4

Familia y amigos del "Mijis" cuestionan a FGJ de Tamaulipas y piden aclarar su muerte

5

FOTOS: Carson, Bingbing y más deslumbran en la primera alfombra champán de los Óscar

6

Guanajuato: 7 mujeres desaparecen en Celaya en una semana; seis estaban juntas

7

InSight Crime: El decomiso de coca en México (2021 vs 2022) creció 176.9%. ¿Por qué?

8

Hermana de estadounidense asesinado en México lamenta su muerte; era su primer viaje

9

AMLO debe reconocer su fracaso en seguridad y retomar la colaboración con la DEA: PAN

10

“Abrazos” no están funcionando muy bien vs cárteles mexicanos: demócrata Bob Menéndez

11

Los Óscar regresan con el reto de superar la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock

12

Un enfrentamiento deja 3 muertos en Chihuahua; autoridades decomisan armas, autos…

sofá

sofá

12-03-2023

Del Toro vuelve a poner a México en alto: su película animada obtiene la mayor presea

10-03-2023

“Argentina 1985”, “As bestas” y “Bardo” van a los Premios Platino. ¿Y ya las viste?

01-03-2023

Cocaine Bear: Pablo Escobar y la real historia criminal del oso cocainómano

26-02-2023

Cocaine Bear eclipsa a "Ant-Man", pero no lo quita de la cima de la taquilla

22-02-2023

HBO pone fecha al regreso de La Casa del Dragón; se estrenará en el 2024

20-02-2023

Avatar 2 supera a Titanic en las 10 películas más taquilleras de la historia

20-02-2023

¡Que Viva México!, de Luis Estrada, comparte tráiler lleno de sátira política

19-02-2023

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, triunfa con el BAFTA a Mejor Película Animada

16-02-2023

Nuevo avance del remake de La Sirenita con la Úrsula de Melissa McCarthy

15-02-2023

Todd Phillips comparte la primera foto de la secuela del Joker con Lady Gaga

14-02-2023

AppleTV+ revela la fecha de estreno de la tercera temporada de Ted Lasso

14-02-2023

Bridgerton 3 estrena avance con la reina Carlota como la protagonista