¿Te perdiste la ceremonia de los Óscar? Aquí la LISTA con los ganadores de la noche

En una gala dominada por “las primeras veces”, los máximos ganadores de la noche fueron los filmes Everything Everywhere All at Once y Sin novedad en el frente; así como Brendan Fraser, premiado como Mejor Actor, y Michelle Yeoh, reconocida como Mejor Actríz.

Los Ángeles, 12 de marzo (AP).– Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/rWIHrR9BS9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guion original: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Guion adaptado: “Women Talking”.

Cinematografía: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Edición: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Efectos visuales: “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Música original: Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Music to our ears! Volker Bertelmann is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/iS9K3QA4MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”.

Sonido: “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “The Whale”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Diseño de producción: “Im Westen nichts Neues”.

Cortometraje: “An Irish Goodbye”.

Cortometraje animado: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Cortometraje documental: “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Largometraje documental: “Navalny”.

Largometraje internacional: “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”) de Alemania.

Largometraje animado: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.