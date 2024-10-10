Libros

Premian su prosa poética

El Nobel de Literatura reconoce la obra de la escritora surcoreana Han Kang

10/10/2024 - 6:44 am

Su novela La vegetariana es una inquietante novela en la que la decisión de una mujer de dejar de comer carne tiene consecuencias devastadoras.

Por Daniel Niemann y Mike Corder 

ESTOCOLMO, Suecia (AP) — La escritora surcoreana Han Kang fue reconocida el jueves el Nobel de Literatura por lo que el comité de los prestigiosos galardones calificó como “su intensa prosa poética que afronta traumas históricos y expone la fragilidad de la vida humana”.

Kang, de 53 años, ganó el International Booker Prize en 2016 por La vegetariana, una inquietante novela en la que la decisión de una mujer de dejar de comer carne tiene consecuencias devastadoras.

Mats Malm, secretario permanente del Comité del Nobel de la Academia Sueca, anunció el premio en Estocolmo.

