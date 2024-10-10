El Nobel de Literatura reconoce la obra de la escritora surcoreana Han Kang

Por Daniel Niemann y Mike Corder

ESTOCOLMO, Suecia (AP) — La escritora surcoreana Han Kang fue reconocida el jueves el Nobel de Literatura por lo que el comité de los prestigiosos galardones calificó como “su intensa prosa poética que afronta traumas históricos y expone la fragilidad de la vida humana”.

BREAKING NEWS The 2024 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” pic.twitter.com/dAQiXnm11z

Kang, de 53 años, ganó el International Booker Prize en 2016 por La vegetariana, una inquietante novela en la que la decisión de una mujer de dejar de comer carne tiene consecuencias devastadoras.

Mats Malm, secretario permanente del Comité del Nobel de la Academia Sueca, anunció el premio en Estocolmo.

In the novel 소년이 온다 (2014; ‘Human Acts’, 2016), Han Kang – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Literature – employs as her political foundation a historical event that took place in the city of Gwangju, where she herself grew up and where hundreds of students and unarmed… pic.twitter.com/0LjY9tcxIV

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024