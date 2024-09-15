Premios Emmy 2024: Aquí la LISTA COMPLETA de nominados en las principales categorías

Madrid, 15 de septiembre (EuropaPress).- La 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy, los galadrones más codiciados en el mundo de la televisión, se celebrará el domingo 15 de septiembre, madrugada del lunes 16 de septiembre en España, en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.

Shogun, el épico drama ambientado en el Japón medieval basado en la novela de James Clavell, partía como gran favorita en los premios anuales de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión con 25 candidaturas.

La serie de FX, disponible en Disney+, ya se ha hecho con 14 premios, batiendo así el récord a la serie con más galardones por una sola temporada, en los Creative Arts Emmy 2024, las categorías técnicas de los premios, que se celebró el pasado 7 y 8 de septiembre. Otra de las grandes favoritas es The Bear, serie culinaria protagonizada por Jeremy Allen White que con su segunda temporada ya acumula siete estatuillas.

Esta es la lista de nominados en las categorías principales de la 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

La edad dorada (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

El problema de los 3 cuerpos (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Christine Baranski (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbott (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Larry David (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

Larry David (Larry David, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

Mi reno de peluche (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Cocina con química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Noche polar (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Matt Bomer (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Mi reno de peluche, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

