Premios Emmy 2024: Aquí la LISTA COMPLETA de nominados en las principales categorías

15/09/2024 - 4:41 pm

+ Artículos relacionados

Una de las grandes favoritas en los Premios Emmy es The Bear, serie culinaria protagonizada por Jeremy Allen White que con su segunda temporada ya acumula siete estatuillas.

Madrid, 15 de septiembre (EuropaPress).- La 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy, los galadrones más codiciados en el mundo de la televisión, se celebrará el domingo 15 de septiembre, madrugada del lunes 16 de septiembre en España, en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.

Shogun, el épico drama ambientado en el Japón medieval basado en la novela de James Clavell, partía como gran favorita en los premios anuales de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión con 25 candidaturas.

La serie de FX, disponible en Disney+, ya se ha hecho con 14 premios, batiendo así el récord a la serie con más galardones por una sola temporada, en los Creative Arts Emmy 2024, las categorías técnicas de los premios, que se celebró el pasado 7 y 8 de septiembre. Otra de las grandes favoritas es The Bear, serie culinaria protagonizada por Jeremy Allen White que con su segunda temporada ya acumula siete estatuillas.

Una estatuilla de los Emmy. Foto: AP

Esta es la lista de nominados en las categorías principales de la 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

La edad dorada (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

El problema de los 3 cuerpos (Netflix)

Esta imagen difundida por Netflix muestra a Elizabeth Debicki como Diana, la princesa de Gales, en una escena de “The Crown”. Foto: Keith Bernstein, Netflix vía AP.

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Aniston es muy consciente de lo mucho que le debe a la sitcom. Foto: AP

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Christine Baranski (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbott (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Larry David (HBO/Max)

Esta imagen proporcionada por FX muestra a Ayo Edebiri como Sydney Adamu en una escena de “The Bear”. : Foto: FX vía AP.

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

Larry David (Larry David, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Gómez estrenó su especial Artist Spotlight Story en YouTube el 15 de septiembre de 2021. Foto: AP

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Meryl Streep llega a la 81a entrega de los Globos de Oro el domingo 7 de enero de 2024, en el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California. (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

Mi reno de peluche (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Cocina con química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Noche polar (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Matt Bomer (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Mi reno de peluche, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Cocina con química, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar, HBO/Max). Foto: Richard Shotwell, Invision vía AP.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (El simpatizante, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Mi reno de peluche, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Cocina con química, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

En esta imagen proporcionada por CBS, Robert Downey Jr. recibe el premio a Mejor Actor de Reparto en una película por “Oppenheimer” en la 81a edición de los Globos de Oro el domingo 7 de enero de 2024, en el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California. Foto: Sonja Flemming/CBS vía AP

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Mi reno de peluche, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Cocina con química, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar, HBO/Max)

Europa Press
https://www.sinembargo.mx/author/europa-press
en Sinembargo al Aire
#EXCLUSIVA ¬ Noroña firma EN VIVO declaratoria de la Reforma Judicial y la envía al Presidente

Sinembargo al Aire

Opinión

Contradicciones

Hacer lo correcto no siempre significa que los gobernantes van a hacer lo mismo. Esto me lleva a un análisis de lo que la historia…

Muna D. Buchahin
AMLO: retiro o maximato

"La sucesión es tan peculiar que contrasta notablemente con otras transiciones de poder. Las giras conjuntas entre López Obrador y Claudia Sheinbaum, más las prisas…

Rubén Martín
Escritura, lectura e IA (4)

Estoy seguro de que ya existen libros publicados que fueron escritos por IAs. Algunos fueron corregidos y limpiados para borrar los rastros o las inconsistencias,…

Jorge Alberto Gudiño Hernández
Alimentando a las Bestias, sexenio tras sexenio

En la práctica, el marco jurídico existente y la lógica actual del mercado permiten que corporaciones como Coca-Cola lleguen al país, tomen el agua, inunden…

Alejandro Calvillo
La repentina molestia de los intelectuales

Respeto mucho a la gente que es capaz de pensar en que esta semana se logró un bien mayor, que fue la aprobación de la…

Daniela Barragán
El arte sale del closet

El mundo ha cambiado. Como lo expresara Kierkegaard, lo más profundo del ser humano es lo que toca nuestra esencia y pulsiones. El artista vive…

Susan Crowley
Distopías animadas presenta...

"Para lograr esa transición energética hacia el crecimiento con sostenibilidad será necesario frenar y lograr un decrecimiento en el consumo y en el transporte de…

Alejandro De la Garza
La política canalla

Hoy, el Presidente López Obrador, en el último aliento del sexenio ofrece volver a la “sustitución de importaciones” que promovía para los países de América…

Ernesto Hernández Norzagaray
¿Dónde quedan las “buenas maneras” para protestar?

En una zona del centro de la capital, unos jóvenes a favor de la Reforma Judicial hicieron patente su simpatía al colgar una manta con…

Héctor Alejandro Quintanar
Autoridad electoral de Jalisco pretende acallar criticas

"Existen evidencias suficientes para afirmar que, en los comicios de Jalisco se violaron los principios rectores de la función electoral, certeza, legalidad, independencia, imparcialidad, máxima…

Pedro Mellado Rodríguez

Opinión en video

más leídas

más leídas

1

AMLO y la plaza, la plaza y AMLO: El Presidente se despide del lugar que lo hizo mito

2

VIDEO: Camila Fernández se equivoca al entonar Himno Nacional en pelea del "Canelo"

3

Los cuerpos de 5 hombres son hallados en Culiacán, Sinaloa; tienen impactos de bala

4

"Checo" Pérez sufre en GP de Azerbaiyán: Sainz lo choca y lo saca del podio (VIDEO)

5

El FBI investiga posible "intento de asesinato" de candidato presidencial republicano

6

AMLO: retiro o maximato

7

Contradicciones

8

Un multimillonario vuelve a la Tierra tras hacer la primera caminata espacial privada

9

Y “tengan la certeza de que no habrá regresiones”, promete Claudia ante el Presidente

10

Millones fallecen por el aire sucio, pero en México no regulan todo lo que respiramos

11

¿Cuándo se celebra el Batman Day y qué actividades se llevarán a cabo?

12

El Tour de Cine Francés regresa con su edición 28 y una gran selección de películas

13

La mexicana Alexa Grasso cae ante Valentina Shevchenko en esperada pelea en la UFC

14

AMLO y Claudia condenan violencia contra Trump luego de aparente atentado en Florida

15

Cinco datos del pozole, el platillo que no puede faltar en las cenas mexicanas

16

Víctimas ocultas: la verdad detrás de cada captura

17

Escritura, lectura e IA (4)

18

El diseñador mexicano Francisco Cancino colabora con Cloe en una destacada colección

19

¿Cuál es el mejor maridaje para cada tipo de mole? Acá algunas opciones

20

Enchiladas, chilaquiles, gorditas y pozole entre los platillos mexicanos más pedidos

21

Emio-The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, una gran experiencia de misterio

22

Miles toman las calles de Francia para mostrar apoyo a Gisèle y víctimas de violación

23

América vence 1-0 a Chivas en el Clásico Nacional y revive en el Torneo Apertura 2024

24

"Ileana" se degrada a baja presión remanente; dejará de afectar México el lunes: SMN

25

Como contadora de historias, Leiden da voz a mujeres en situación de vulnerabilidad

opinión

opinión

15-09-2024

Contradicciones

15-09-2024

AMLO: retiro o maximato

15-09-2024

Ocho diarios estadounidenses demandaron a OpenAI, creadora de ChatGPT, y a Microsoft, acusando a esas empresas tecnológicas de haber “sustraído millones” de artículos periodísticos protegidos por derechos de autor sin autorización y sin pagar, para entrenar a sus chatbots de inteligencia artificial. Foto: La aplicación ChatGPT de OpenAI se muestra en un iPhone en Nueva York, el 18 de mayo de 2023.

Escritura, lectura e IA (4)

14-09-2024

Alimentando a las Bestias, sexenio tras sexenio

14-09-2024

La repentina molestia de los intelectuales

14-09-2024

El arte sale del closet

14-09-2024

Distopías animadas presenta...

14-09-2024

La política canalla

13-09-2024

Pancarta de Jóvenes por la Reforma Judicial.

¿Dónde quedan las “buenas maneras” para protestar?

13-09-2024

Autoridad electoral de Jalisco pretende acallar criticas

13-09-2024

Es Andy

13-09-2024

Los nuevos símbolos del 15 de septiembre

destacadas

destacadas

1

FOTOS¬ El último Grito de AMLO convoca a familias enteras en el corazón de la capital

2

El FBI investiga posible "intento de asesinato" de candidato presidencial republicano

3

AMLO y Claudia condenan violencia contra Trump luego de aparente atentado en Florida

4

Miles toman las calles de Francia para mostrar apoyo a Gisèle y víctimas de violación

5

"Ileana" se degrada a baja presión remanente; dejará de afectar México el lunes: SMN

6

Y “tengan la certeza de que no habrá regresiones”, promete Claudia ante el Presidente

7

Millones fallecen por el aire sucio, pero en México no regulan todo lo que respiramos

8

Los cuerpos de 5 hombres son hallados en Culiacán, Sinaloa; tienen impactos de bala

9

VIDEO: Camila Fernández se equivoca al entonar Himno Nacional en pelea del "Canelo"

10

"Checo" Pérez sufre en GP de Azerbaiyán: Sainz lo choca y lo saca del podio (VIDEO)

11

Un multimillonario vuelve a la Tierra tras hacer la primera caminata espacial privada

12

AMLO y la plaza, la plaza y AMLO: El Presidente se despide del lugar que lo hizo mito

Galileo

Galileo

14-09-2024

La "Superluna" de septiembre traerá consigo un eclipse parcial, ¿dónde se podrá ver?

12-09-2024

En esta imagen, proporcionada el martes 10 de septiembre de 2024 por SpaceX, se muestra una vista de la Tierra y de la plataforma Skywalker para caminatas espaciales de la cápsula Dragon, poco después de que la tripulación Polaris Dawn se pusiera en órbita.

VIDEO ¬ "Parece un mundo perfecto": Así se vivió la primera caminata espacial privada

10-09-2024

¿Hay diferencias en el suicidio entre hombres y mujeres? The Conversation lo explica

09-09-2024

Personas con inmunodepresión son grupo prioritario para vacuna contra viruela símica

09-09-2024

Apple Presenta los iPhone 16 Pro y iPhone 16 Pro Max con pantallas más grandes, cámara de 48MP y batería mejorada.

Descubre el iPhone 16 Pro y el Pro Max: ofrecen IA, cámara mejorada, más batería...

03-09-2024

El “paciente de Ginebra”: primer caso de curación de VIH sin mutación protectora

01-09-2024

X lanza cuenta para acusar a Juez de violar la Constitución tras suspensión en Brasil

30-08-2024

Operarios instalan un cartel con una "X" en lo alto de un edificio del centro de San Francisco que alberga la sede de la red social antes conocida como Twitter, renombrada ahora X por su propietario, Elon Musk, el 28 de julio de 2023. Foto: Noah Berger, AP

El Tribunal Supremo ordena cierre de X en Brasil luego de incumplir orden judicial

26-08-2024

La Organización Mundial de la Salud lanza plan estratégico para frenar viruela símica

25-08-2024

Un ave se extinguió hace más de 300 años. Ahora volvió, y los humanos deben ayudarla

24-08-2024

La NASA traerá a 2 astronautas a la Tierra hasta febrero de 2025; los recogerá SpaceX

23-08-2024

diamante-botsuana-mas-grande

Un diamante enorme es hallado en mina de Botsuana; el más grande en más de un siglo